This Morning star left emotional as viewer credits her with saving her life

A This Morning star was left emotional after an ITV viewer credited her with saving her life.

Debra Lamb, 62, told Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer after recognising symptoms discussed by Dr Nighat Arif on the ITV show.

She then discovered she and several other family members carried the BRCA gene, with her cousin diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and her niece undergoing preventative surgery.

Dr Nighat surprised Lamb in the studio on Wednesday (21 January), with the pair sharing a hug.

"I can't cope. This is really why we do the health items so importantly on This Morning," Dr Nighat said.