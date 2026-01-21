A Danish Member of European Parliament has told Donald Trump to “f*** off” as ths US continues with its threats to seize Greenland.

Speaking to the European Union's legislative body, Anders Vistisen delivered a message to the US president during a debate on Washington’s renewed interest in acquiring the Danish territory.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale” he said before swearing at the US president.

He was swiftly interrupted by European Parliament Vice President Nicolae Ștefănuță, who reprimanded him for using inappropriate language.