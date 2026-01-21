Martin Lewis has revealed how millions of mobile phone users could save on their SIM-only contract in just two steps.

It only applies to the 14 million people who are out of contract this year, as he urged viewers of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (20 January) to check their contract status by texting 'INFO' for free to 85075.

If the “Early Termination” or “Cancellation Charge” reads £0, meaning your contract has run out, the MoneySavingExpert founder said, "go to a cheap SIM comparison site", where a selection of suppliers will offer the same SIM allowance for a fraction of the price.

"If you're on a multiple-phone contract, you won't be able to do this", he added.