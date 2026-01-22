Shoplifter stuffs $100 cowboy steak down his pants

A Florida man shoved a $100 cowboy steak down his pants in surveillance video released by a supermarket.

Footage taken inside Kosher Kingdom on Monday (19 January) shows an individual walking up to the high-end steak aisle before snatching products off the shelf.

Phil Einhorn, who owns the supermarket, said he was “shocked” when he discovered that the suspect had put the expensive cut of meat down his trousers. The store owner also alleges the individual stole a bottle of wine.

He was caught after an employee who was on break noticed him with the items at a shop nearby. After the police were called, the individual gave back the goods and then fled the scene before officers could arrive.