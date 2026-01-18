Watch: Skiier lands on one foot after mid-air mishap

Matej Svancer lost one of his skis while going off a ramp and still managed to complete three rotations and stick the landing.

The Austrian freeskier, 21, made the daredevil move while competing in the slopestyle event at the Laax Open 2026 in Switzerland on Saturday (17 January) as part of the Freeski World Cup.

Footage showed Svancer losing his right ski just as he launched off a ramp while on his second run.

He had already begun his rotation and continued to complete a 1080, landing facing forward with just one ski.

Svancer secured second place in the final behind Birk Ruud of Norway.