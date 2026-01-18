Flight tracker captures moment Indonesian plane loses contact

A flight tracker captures the moment an Indonesian plane carrying 11 people lost contact on Saturday (17 January).

The surveillance aircraft had been heading to Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, after departing from Yogyakarta province, before contact was lost, officials said.

Flightradar24 stated that the aircraft, which belongs to the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, was flying over the ocean at a low altitude, which limited their coverage. They received the last signal approximately 20 km northeast of Makassar Airport.

Rescuers found debris scattered over the mountainside in South Sulawesi province on Sunday morning.