Wreckage of Indonesian surveillance plane that went missing found in South Sulawesi

Plane was carrying three government workers and seven crew members

Video Player Placeholder
Indonesia plane crash debris found in mountains near suspected crash site

Indonesian authorities have found the wreckage of a surveillance aircraft that went missing in South Sulawesi, but all 11 people on board are still unaccounted for.

The ATR 42 turboprop, owned by aviation group Indonesia Air Transport, used for monitoring fishing activity, lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday at about 1.30pm local time, while flying from Yogyakarta to the provincial capital Makassar.

Debris has been spotted scattered across mountainous terrain near Mount Bulusaraung.

A large-scale search is underway, and a national aviation safety body will investigate the cause of the crash.

More follows

