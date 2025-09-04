Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care

In the opening moments of his presidency, Donald Trump made dramatic and sweeping cuts to US international aid. His main target: family planning programs worldwide.

The president even wrongly accused USAID of sending $50m-worth of condoms to Hamas militants in Gaza.

Now, countries are running out of key contraceptives, clinics are being forced to abandon their patients, and tens-of-thousands of women and girls could die.

The Independent’s Bel Trew travelled to Uganda and Zimbabwe, where the deadly impact of this cuts is already playing out.

This article is part of The Independent’s Rethinking Global Aid project