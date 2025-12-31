Gary Lineker makes dig at BBC bosses over impartiality

Gary Lineker has said he still has “love” for the BBC, but thinks that “at the top at the moment there’s probably a bit too much influence from previous governments”.

It comes after the former England international stepped down as the presenter of Match Of The Day after 26 years in May 2025, days after he apologised for inadvertently sharing a pro-Palestine social media post which featured a picture of a rat.

Speaking to the Bold Politics With Zack Polanski podcast, which aired on New Year's Eve, Lineker told the Green Party leader he still believes the BBC is “the most trusted news source," but he said it was unrealistic to expect the corporation never to make mistakes.