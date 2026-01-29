On the latest episode of The Independent’s Well Enough podcast, host Emilie Lavinia is joined by found of Deliciously Ella, Ella Mills.

Ella sprung into the public eye in the early 2010s as a food blogger and has gone on to build one of the UK’s most trusted plant-based brands. Having watched the wellness industry grow into a multi-trillion-dollar machine, her take on how things went wrong along the way is refreshingly honest.

In this episode, Ella shares what it really takes to build a household name, how she manages burnout, and why true health has nothing to do with quick fixes or perfection.