Nigella Lawson makes ‘frightened’ Great British Bake Off admission

Nigella Lawson has admitted that she is a “teeny bit frightened” of taking over from Prue Leith as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

On Monday (26 January), Channel 4 revealed that the celebrity chef will replace the host on the popular baking competition for its next series.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (29 January), Lawson said she is nervous ahead of joining the judging lineup, which she described as an “institution of national treasure status”.

Praising Leith and her predecessor, Mary Berry, as “fantastic”, Lawson described the role as an honour and said she is determined to enjoy it.