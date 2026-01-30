Two thieves were found hiding in a dumpster after allegedly stealing $4000-worth of merchandise from a Lululemon store in Chicago.

Cook County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call that two women had made off with athletic wear from the West Loop store in the Windy City.

After tracking the getaway car to an alley, officers discovered and arrested Jadea Seals, 20.

After a search of the area, Tekiah White, 20, and Tyshun Williams, 22, were located in a dumpster and also taken into custody.

Seals and White were charged with felony retail theft. White and Williams were also processed over outstanding warrants.