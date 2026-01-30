Kerry Katona issues tearful hospital update after being treated in corridor

Kerry Katona issued an emotional update after she said she was treated in a hospital corridor, having been rushed for treatment.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 45, recorded a video from her hospital bed, explaining that she was no longer in a hallway.

"he hospital is like really overpacked. It's so sad... It was really sad seeing the old lady and the old man on the beds in the corridor. I was one of them," she explained.

Katona shared that she was suspected of having colitis, which is inflammation of the colon.