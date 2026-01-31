Trump plays MAGA conductor in bizarre new painting with Charlie Kirk in the orchestra

Donald Trump has shared a bizarre new painting in which he acts as the conductor of a MAGA orchestra.

The president posted a video of the image accompanied by the Queen song “Who Wants to Live Forever”. The band has previously asked Trump to stop using their songs in his online campaign videos.

In the painting by Jon McNaughton, described as “America’s most popular relentlessly pro-Trump artist”, the conductor-in-chief stands front and centre whilst allies and government officials are sat on stage.

Notable figures in the “MAGA Symphony” include the late Charlie Kirk playing a violin, press secretary Karoline Leavitt strumming a harp, and former First Buddy Elon Musk with an electric guitar.

“You can feel it – the music is coming together – rising and stirring something deep inside. It’s the sound of a nation waking up and remembering who it is,” McNaughton said as he described his artwork.