Donald Trump admonished a female reporter who asked him why he is suing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The president and several of his family members sued the Treasury Department and the IRS for $10bn, alleging the government agencies failed to prevent his tax returns from being leaked.

During a press conference on Friday (30 January), an ABC News journalist pressed Trump on the lawsuit.

Trump asked the reporter who she worked for before accusing her of being "loud."

The president spoke over the journalist as she continued to ask why he is suing the IRS, describing ABC as "fake news."