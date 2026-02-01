The Masked Singer’s Red Panda revealed to be comedy legend

The Masked Singer’s Red Panda’s identity has been revealed as a comedy legend.

The character, who performed to the Black Eyed Peas song I Gotta Feeling, was unmasked as comedian Harry Hill on Saturday night’s show (31 January).

Guest judge Olly Murs guessed correctly when asked who he thought was underneath the Red Panda costume.

Over the past few weeks, rumours have been circulating that Red Panda was Alan Carr.

The comedian told host Joel Dommett that he had thouroghly enjoyed taking part in the show.