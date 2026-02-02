Snake causes terror at train station - before fearless passenger steps in

A snake brought a suburban train station to a standstill after taking up residence on a path leading up to the platform, with terrified commuters refusing to pass until one passenger took matters into his own hands.

The snake, thought to be a venomous brown or black snake, slithered on to the entrance ramp at Riverstone station in Sydney on Saturday evening (31 January).

CCTV released by Transport for New South Wales caught various passengers attempting to navigate around the reptile -before one man simply picked it up and threw it into the nearby grass.