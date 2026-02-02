Timothee Chalamet was caught off guard when asked about a potential wedding to Kylie Jenner.

The Marty Supreme star, 30, was speaking to Richard Curtis during a question and answer event at London's Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square on Sunday (1 February).

"Can we come to the wedding?" Curtis asked, with Timothee joking, "You're probably going to get me in trouble.”

The couple has been dating since around April 2023, but the reality TV star, 28, and Chalamet have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.