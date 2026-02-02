Jeffrey Epstein was asked if he was the "devil himself" in an interview released as part of the latest release of files from investigations into the late disgraced financier.

The Department of Justice released some three million pages, including 180,000 images and some 2,000 videos attached to the case.

A video in which Epstein speaks to an unidentified interviewer was part of the latest release on Friday (30 January).

"No, but I do have a good mirror," Epstein responds when asked about whether he is the "devil himself."

"The devil scares me," he later adds.