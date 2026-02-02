Hotel room engulfed in flames as video shows officers risking lives to save guests

Watch as police officers tried to extinguish a blaze at a hotel room in Doncaster before swiftly evacuating all guests.

Bodycam footage shared by South Yorkshire Police on Friday (30 January) shows a pair of officers kicking down the door as flames and smoke billows out of the room.

One can be seen picking up a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the blaze but to no avail. The pair then began running down the smoke-filled corridor and banging on doors to get guests at the Holiday Inn Express to leave their rooms and evacuate.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service battled the blaze and no casualties were reported. Both PC Warren Crowcroft and PC Rowan Burnett have been applauded for their bravery.