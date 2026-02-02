Harry Hill gives rare insight into family life: ‘They keep me working’

Harry Hill has given a rare insight into his family life as he jokingly admits he has to “keep working” to fund their lifestyles.

Appearing on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast on Monday (26 January), the 61-year-old explained that daughters Kitty, 28, Winifred, 27 and Frederica, 21, all work in the arts industry, working as a ceramist, a painter and in the textile industry, respectively.

Hill, who was unmasked as Red Panda on The Masked Singer on Saturday (31 January), said that his children’s career choices are “why I have to keep working”

He teased: “Get a nine-to-five. What's wrong with that? Get a travel card.”