Actor Liam Neeson was full of praise for his Cold Storage co-star Joe Keery, until he was forced into making a confession about his fellow actor’s career.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Thursday (29 January), the actor opened up about working with Keery, describing him as the “modern day Cary Grant”.

However, when asked by host Jimmy Fallon about Keery’s role in Netflix hit Stranger Things, Neeson was forced to admit he had never watched the show.

Fallon told him: “Lie to me”.

Cold Storage will be released in cinemas on 13 February.