BBC Breakfast star reveals she almost died after serious reaction to antibiotics

BBC Breakfast star Diana Moran has revealed she almost died after battling a terrifying health scare.

The 86-year-old regularly hosted a fitness segment on the show in the 80s, nicknamed "the Green Goddess" due to her iconic leotard.

Speaking to Best magazine, Mrs Moran admitted she "thought my life had come to the end" following a bad reaction to antibiotics to treat cancers on her leg, "three times, we called ambulances... it was a bit dramatic", she said.

The fitness expert was brought back to the BBC after 40 years in 2020, showcasing exercises to help keep viewers fit during the COVID-19 lockdown.