Katie Price and husband Lee Andrews speak about newlywed life after Dubai wedding

Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews have lifted the lid on newly married life, following their whirlwind Dubai wedding.

The former glamour model, 47, posted on Instagram on Tuesday (27 January) after landing back in the UK. “Despite all the noise that's going on, I miss you Lee. I love you unconditionally,” she said.

In his own post, Andrews showed off his ring and new tattoo. “I’m the happiest man in the world. That might clear up a lot of the 99% of the junk that’s in my requests.”

Price revealed that she and Andrews had met on social media, before buying wedding rings and then flying out to Dubai to meet in person on Wednesday (21 January).