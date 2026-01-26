Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Emily Seebohm was accused of being a "selfish" mother during a brutal interrogation on Monday's (26 January) final.

The retired Olympic swimmer passed the course in the latest series alongside former Love Island stars Dani Dyer-Bowen and Gabby Allen.

During the episode, the contestants faced a hostage situation, which saw them pushed to their emotional limits over 12 hours.

The recruits were interrogated, detained with blindfolds on and subjected to uncomfortable sounds such as a baby crying, as well as a harsh interrogation.

Seebohm was grilled by an interrogator about whether she cares for her son due to appearing on the show.