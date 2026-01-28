Nicki Minaj said “God is protecting President Trump” during unplanned remarks at an event pushing childhood savings accounts.

The rapper described herself as Donald Trump’s “number one fan” after being called up on stage and told the crowd, “ we're not going to let them get away with bullying him [Trump] and, you know, the smear campaigns, it's not going to work.”

Minaj has recently become a vocal supporter of the president and appeared with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, for a speech, despite previously criticizing the administration.