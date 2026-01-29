Video shows huge explosion and fire at Buenos Aires factory

A major explosion and fire struck an industrial facility in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the early hours of Thursday (29 January).

The blast occurred at around 1:30 am at a factory operated by Otowil on Brandsen Street in San Fernando, according to local reports.

CCTV and mobile phone footage shared on social media shows flames and a powerful shockwave visible from several kilometres away.

Emergency services from San Fernando, Don Torcuato and Escobar responded, while electricity was cut as a precaution, according to La Nación. Authorities say the cause remains under investigation, with no official confirmation of injuries so far.