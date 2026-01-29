Bodycam footage shows the moment Harry Whittaker, a neo-Nazi fanatic who made homemade explosives in his garden shed and spoke of turning Muslims into “mincemeat”, was arrested.

Whittaker, 33, of Caddington, near Luton, was found guilty of charges of possessing and making explosives at a trial at the Old Bailey.

On Wednesday (28 January) he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. He was also handed a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Footage released by Bedfordshire Police shows officers inspecting the shed, where Whittaker had constructed a homemade chemical lab.

Jurors heard that officers discovered a picture of Adolf Hitler, a flag associated with Nazi Germany, swastikas and antisemitic notes whilst searching through his bedroom.

In a message uncovered on WhatsApp, Whittaker wrote: “We need a tank covered in machine guns and flame throwers, drive it into that mosque on Friday afternoon and turn them into mincemeat.”