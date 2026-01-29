Martin Lewis has issued a stark message to Chancellor Rachel Reeves over the decision to freeze the student debt repayment threshold.

In the Chancellor's budget in November, it was announced that the salary at which graduates must begin to repay their plan 2 student loan is being frozen at £29,385 for three years from April 2027.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight on Wednesday (28 January), the MoneySavingExpert founder said, "it's not a tax, it's a contract that the Government signed with young people who have not been given any education on these loan. I do not think it is a moral thing for you to do... please have a rethink."

The National Union of Students (NUS) has warned a three-year freeze could leave new graduates struggling to afford rent, food, and bills.