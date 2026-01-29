Priest startled by Benfica goal as TV studio erupts in celebration

A priest was startled mid-interview when the TV studio erupted in cheers after Benfica’s goal against Real Madrid on Wednesday (28 January).

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s stoppage-time header at the Estadio da Luiz in Lisbon secured Benfica a place in the Champions League play-offs as Jose Mourinho’s side beat his former club 4-2.

The priest, who was discussing the impact of Storm Kristin during an appearance on Portuguese TV channel NOW, suddenly jumped when the newsroom began cheering following the goal.