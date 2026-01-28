Benfica goalkeeper scores last-gasp header against nine-man Real Madrid
- Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin etched his name into Champions League folklore, scoring a remarkable stoppage-time header to secure a dramatic 4-2 victory over Real Madrid. This result propelled his side directly into the play-offs, condemning the Spanish giants to a play-off spot.
- Kylian Mbappe put Madrid ahead in the 30th minute before Andreas Schjelderup equalised. Vangelis Pavlidis then scored a penalty, putting the hosts ahead. Schjelderup netted his second after half-time, though Mbappe pulled one back.
- A late Sporting CP goal elsewhere changed everything, nudging Real Madrid into the play-off round and leaving Benfica needing one more goal on goal difference.
- In the dying moments, 24-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Trubin sent a powerful header past Thibaut Courtois, securing the dramatic ending.
- Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were both sent off for second yellow cards in second-half stoppage time.