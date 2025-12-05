Dr Alex George and therapist Anna Mathur on how to feel happier

In this episode of the Well Enough podcast, host Emilie Lavinia is joined by two mental health champions – former UK government Youth Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George and psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur. The pair dismantle the pressure to be happy, consider what real happiness looks like and explore the science of finding joy in the small things. The episode also investigates we wear "masks" to hide depression, and the biology behind emotions such as stress and joy. Dr Alex and Anna also share actionable tools and cognitive reframing techniques to help build mental fitness, manage symptoms and combat loneliness.