John Barrowman broke down in tears as he announced the death of his “loyal friend” on Monday (19 January).

The actor shared the news his beloved dog Captain Jack Harkness - named after his Doctor Who character - in a video on Instagram.

The actor told fans that he has been upset recently as he knew the 18-year-old Jack Russel was “on his way out”.

He said he believes that Captain Jack Harkness waited for his owner to come home before he died. “We put him to bed next to me and I held onto him and I felt his heart stop and now he's gone.”