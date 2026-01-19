Doctor warns against pouring away this everyday food product: ‘It’s liquid gold’

A doctor has warned against pouring away an everyday food product that is “liquid gold” for your health.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (18 January), Dr Amir Khan explained that the watery liquid you find on top of your yoghurt is actually beneficial for your health and shouldn’t be discarded.

He urged people not to throw it away, instead recommending that you mix it into your yoghurt and eat it. “You’re literally tipping away nutrients your body can use,” he said.

Dr Khan explained that the watery whey is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics. “Don’t throw it away and your body will thank you.”