Chile wildfires: Aerial footage shows devastation as at least 18 killed

Aerial footage shows the extent of damage from deadly wildfires that have spread across Chile, with at least 18 people killed.

Chilean president Gabriel Boric has declared a “state of catastrophe” in the country, with more than 50,000 people being forced to evacuate as over 20 blazes across Chile burned on Sunday (18 January).

Footage filmed in the coastal town of Penco in the Biobio region, about 500 kilometres south of Santiago, shows destroyed properties, charred land and emergency services at the scene.

Officials have warned that the death toll may rise as recovery crews reach rural areas.