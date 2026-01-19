Robert Jenrick heckled at first constituency speech since Reform defection

Robert Jenrick was heckled by an audience member during his first Reform UK constituency speech since defecting from the Conservatives last week.

The politician, described as the former shadow justice secretary, was sacked by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday (15 January) just hours before announcing his switch.

A man can be heard angrily shouting at the MP as he took to the stage at the event in Newark, Nottinghamshire on Monday (19 January).

"Good to see you my friend," Jenrick told the man, who was ejected from the event.