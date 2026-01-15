Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Robert Jenrick was sacked and what ‘irrefutable evidence’ was found

Badenoch sacks Jenrick for ‘secret plot to defect’ to Reform
  • Robert Jenrick has been sacked as shadow justice secretary and suspended from the Conservative Party amidst allegations he was planning to defect to Reform UK.
  • Kemi Badenoch, who removed Jenrick, stated she had "clear, irrefutable evidence" of his plot to leave the party in a damaging way, including reports of meetings with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and a draft resignation speech.
  • Nigel Farage confirmed having conversations with Jenrick, expressing "little doubt" that Jenrick was considering switching to Reform UK, and noted the benefit to his party.
  • Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake branded Jenrick's alleged move "treacherous," while former MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg urged Badenoch to publish the evidence to avoid appearing to have "kneecapped a potential challenger."
  • The incident leaves Jenrick politically homeless and is seen as a significant gain for Reform UK, potentially providing them with a more experienced figure.
