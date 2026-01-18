Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey has revealed that she is engaged, sharing pictures of her ring in a celebratory Instagram post.

The actor, 24, who plays Asha Alahan in the ITV soap opera, said she was "still crying" after announcing the news.

Her co-stars flooded her Instagram comments to congratulate the pair, with Sue Devaney writing "So happy for you both. Love you very much," while Vicky Myers said: "What fabulous news."

Gorey did not confirm when the engagement took place, but posted a photo of her and her fiance in front of a Christmas tree.