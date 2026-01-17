Giorgia Meloni serenaded by Japanese prime minister for her birthday

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni was serenaded by her Japanese counterpart to celebrate her 49th birthday during a visit to Tokyo.

Footage posted to Ms Meloni's X account on Friday (16 January) shows Sanae Takaichi and other officials singing "Happy Birthday" in Italian, and surprising Ms Meloni with a cake.

Ms Meloni's visit to Japan came as the two countries marked 160 years of diplomatic relations, which began in 1866.

Ms Takaichi told reporters that the occasion was an opportunity to “elevate” the relationship between the nations.

Her Italian counterpart said they had agreed to work together to bolster supply chains, highlighting a focus on critical minerals.