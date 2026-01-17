Melania Trump issues sharp warning on AI use in schools

Melania Trump issued a warning about the use of artificial intelligence in schools at a summit sponsored by Zoom on Friday, 16 January.

While discussing how AI could shape the world of today's young people, the First Lady warned that children should never use AI as a quick solution.

"Be intellectually honest with yourself – use AI as a tool – but do not let it replace your personal intelligence," Ms Trump added.

Ms Trump spoke remotely at the summit hosted by the videoconferencing company, which Zoom said would center on how AI can be used responsibly.