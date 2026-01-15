The Prince of Wales paid a visit to a family farm where he tried his hand at tree pruning on Thursday (15 January).

Prince William braved the rain as he helped complete daily chores at the Herefordshire farm, from feeding the sheep to building a fence.

The royal, who has been the patron of mental health charity We Are Farming Minds since 2025, also met with farmers John and Laura Bowler to highlight the importance of mental health support in the farming community.

Mr Bowler described the visit as a “massive honour”, whilst Mrs Bowler said: “It really gave us a boost at the time of year where really we are at our lowest.”