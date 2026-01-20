Vogue Williams has joked she “will never sleep again” in reaction to Brooklyn Beckham breaking his silence about his family feud on Monday night (19 January).

The 26-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria launched a stinging attack on his parents in a six page statement posted to Instagram.

Reacting to the post, the TV personality took to her own Instagram account, posting a video to share her “mind is blown.”

“It's very sad because I do love the Beckhams. Not that I know them, but I do love them, and it's always sad to see that happen,” she said in the video.