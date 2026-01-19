Jesy Nelson appears without engagement ring after rumoured split from fiancé

Jesy Nelson did not wear her engagement ring during a recent appearance on This Morning, it has emerged following her reported split from fiance Zion Foster.

The former Little Mix star, 34, and rapper, 26, got engaged in September 2025 after three years together. Despite ending their romantic relationship, the pair will remain “united as co-parents”, a source said.

On 7 January, Nelson made an appearance on This Morning where she discussed her twin babies’ recent diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

As she opened up on the diagnosis, which may prevent her children from ever walking, the singer’s engagement ring was visibly missing.