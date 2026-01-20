Wes Streeting in tears as Jesy Nelson discusses twins’ SMA diagnosis

Wes Streeting became visibly emotional as he spoke with singer Jesy Nelson about her twins’ late diagnosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

Jesy shared the devastating news that her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition that may prevent them from ever walking.

In a This Morning interview on Tuesday (20 January), the former Little Mix star met with the health secretary and urged him to roll out newborn screening for SMA, asking why the disease has only “started to be taken seriously”.

Mr Streeting told the singer he found “found it hard” listening to her and said that until now, he wasn’t aware how impactful testing for SMA can be.