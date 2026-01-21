Emmerdale star shares heartbreaking struggle as she admits ‘it wasn’t meant to be’

An Emmerdale star has opened up on her fertility struggles as she reflected that “it wasn’t meant to be”.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (20 January), Lisa Riley candidly discussed her attempts to conceive.

“I waited and waited and found the right person in Al [her partner since 2014], and when it came to the time of trying, I couldn't fall pregnant.”

Riley confessed she would have “given everything in my life to have had a child,” and “tried everything” until Al advised that she stop IVF treatment due to the impact it was having on her wellbeing.

“Sometimes in life, it's not meant to be,” she said, adding that she is very grateful to have her nephew and niece in her life.