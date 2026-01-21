Coleen Nolan opens up on sister feud after Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell statement

Coleen Nolan recalled a fallout with her own family as she weighed in on Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, during Wednesday's (21 January) Loose Women.

The talk show panellist and singer, 60, has previously spoken about how she did not speak to some of her sisters for several years, and it took the death of their sibling Bernie Nolan for them to reconcile.

When asked if she thinks saying sorry could help the family heal, Nolan replied: " I do actually... It's been well highlighted about me and my sisters back in the day falling out.

"We kind of said sorry that we hadn't spoken, but then we didn't say sorry because I thought I was wrong."