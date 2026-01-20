Nicola Peltz was pulled into posing for a picture at the Beckham premiere in footage that has resurfaced after Brooklyn Beckham issued a statement on the ongoing family feud, claiming that his “controlling” parents have been trying to ruin his relationship.

Video from 2023 shows the actor, then 28, lining up for pictures next to the Beckhams, including Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, at the Netflix documentary red carpet in London.

Brooklyn placed his arm around his wife, pulling her closer to him and the family as the cameras flashed.

On Monday (19 January), the 26-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.