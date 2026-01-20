Louise Thompson breaks down in tears in ‘hugely disappointing’ IVF update

Louise Thompson has opened up about the difficulties she has faced with IVF, describing a "hugely disappointing" development in her treatment.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 35, posted a TikTok video describing her experiences so far.

Thomson recalled how she felt like her body "was doing all the right things" when she had 20 eggs retrieved, but was later informed that only 10 were mature, a result she found "hugely disappointing."

"From 20 eggs on day one, we've now got four that are fertilised," she explained.

Thompson wrote on TikTok that "things have picked up a bit since" and she has had more positive news.