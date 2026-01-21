Heathrow fire: Car engulfed in flames outside Terminal 5

A car was engufed in flames outside Heathrow Airport early on Wednesday (21 January).

Video footage shows dark plumes of smoke coming from the burning vehicle, which had been parked in the Terminal 5 car park.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning, our teams responded to a vehicle fire on the Terminal 5 Departures forecourt. The fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries. The airport is now operating as usual.”

The incident marks the second time a car has burst into flames at the popular London airport in recent months. In October 2025, a fire broke out at a multi-storey car park, with four fire engines and 25 firefighters being sent to tackle the flames. No injuries were reported.