Queer Eye stars hold hands as Karamo Brown skips interview at eleventh hour

Queer Eye stars held hands as they appeared on CBS Mornings after co-star Karamo Brown pulled out of interviews to promote the Netflix show's final season.

Gayle King explained that Brown's assistant told them shortly before the interview that he would not be taking part, citing mental health concerns and because he was worried about being bullied.

In a statement to the early-morning programme, Brown thanked fans for watching the show over the last 10 seasons, adding: "I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade, which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can't be there today."

Brown's co-star Antoni Porowski said, "Families are complicated and we’re definitely not excluded from that. But I think two things can exist at the same time."